Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

GLEN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 274 ($3.58) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 255.90 ($3.34).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 259.20 ($3.39) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 255.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 200.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The firm has a market cap of £34.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41. Glencore plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.44 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75).

In other news, insider Patrice Merrin bought 16,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

