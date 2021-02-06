Global Payments (GPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE GPN opened at $198.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Barclays increased their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.33.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

