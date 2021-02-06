Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $232.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Globant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.90.

GLOB opened at $215.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.04 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $230.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.77.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

