Godfrey B. Evans Sells 14,000 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,530.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 226,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.