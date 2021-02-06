Goodman Financial Corp Has $10.49 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Goodman Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,156 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for about 3.7% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Albemarle worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $157.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.46.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

