Goodman Financial Corp Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 2.0% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.10.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

