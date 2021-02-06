Goodman Financial Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $181.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.61. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $181.96.

About Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

