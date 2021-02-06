GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Up 7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) shot up 7% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $11.00. 2,425,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,437,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $1,978,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,124,748 shares of company stock worth $297,054,365. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 21.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 55.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.