Graphic Packaging Holding to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Graphic Packaging in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

