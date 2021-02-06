Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Align Technology by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Align Technology by 87.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN opened at $620.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.88. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.