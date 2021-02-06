Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

GRBK stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. 1,020,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,602. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other news, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth $113,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

