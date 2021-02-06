Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GRTS. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Gritstone Oncology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

GRTS stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. Gritstone Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $612.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.05). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Gritstone Oncology news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $501,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

