Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells $1,011,750.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,003.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 401,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. DA Davidson cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

