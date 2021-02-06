Growth DeFi (GRO) Market Cap Tops $24.97 Million

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $24.97 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Growth DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $162.51 or 0.00413798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00063341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.21 or 0.01164166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.74 or 0.06405655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00052893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023171 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 988,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital.

