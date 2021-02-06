Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Insider Sells $159,815.50 in Stock

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50.

Shares of Grubhub stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lucerne Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRUB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

