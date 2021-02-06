GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Cut to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GWPH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.36.

GWPH stock opened at $214.57 on Wednesday. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $217.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,443,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,874,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

