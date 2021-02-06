GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

