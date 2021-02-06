GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 39.2% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 50,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.