GWM Advisors LLC Invests $145,000 in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on Rekor Systems from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

REKR opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $17.17.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

