GWM Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.65.

Several research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Truist boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

