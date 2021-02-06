GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,736 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 102,488 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,292,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 152,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 453,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

