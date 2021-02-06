GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of PSLV opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.