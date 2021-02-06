HackenAI Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai.

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

