Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) Given a €10.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) received a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

HAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

HAB opened at €9.30 ($10.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.37 million and a P/E ratio of 37.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €9.07 and its 200-day moving average is €8.74. Hamborner REIT AG has a 52-week low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 52-week high of €9.55 ($11.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

