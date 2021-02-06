Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.20.

HLNE opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.20. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $84.55.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 305,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,807,000 after buying an additional 57,483 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,609,000 after buying an additional 172,807 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

