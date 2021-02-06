Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,226,000 after purchasing an additional 355,576 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 800,094 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $31,596,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 599,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $62.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

