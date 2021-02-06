Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,636 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 15,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $272.92 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $280.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.22 and a 200 day moving average of $226.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

