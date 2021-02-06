Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,404 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after buying an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

NYSE:CMI opened at $229.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

