Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Storage by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,021,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,398,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,156,000 after buying an additional 380,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,551,000 after buying an additional 165,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,231,000 after buying an additional 158,140 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSA opened at $229.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.96 and a 200 day moving average of $220.45. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $240.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

