Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 4,095 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Copart by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $119.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day moving average is $110.46. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

