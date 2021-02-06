Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,778 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 509,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 92,408 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $43.25.

