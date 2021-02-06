Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys New Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Premier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

