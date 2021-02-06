Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $492.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $481.17 and a 200-day moving average of $476.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

