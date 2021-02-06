Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €460.00 ($541.18) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €524.82 ($617.43).

RAA opened at €828.00 ($974.12) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €764.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €665.86. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

