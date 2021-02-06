HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Michael S. Cuffe Sells 7,574 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total value of $1,296,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE HCA opened at $176.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $181.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.