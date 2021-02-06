Head-To-Head Comparison: DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) & 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and DiaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -51.27% -19.98% -14.38% DiaSys N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 10x Genomics and DiaSys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 0 1 7 0 2.88 DiaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

10x Genomics presently has a consensus price target of $134.90, indicating a potential downside of 27.29%. Given 10x Genomics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 10x Genomics is more favorable than DiaSys.

Volatility and Risk

10x Genomics has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaSys has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of DiaSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 10x Genomics and DiaSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $245.89 million 75.73 -$31.25 million ($0.80) -231.93 DiaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DiaSys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 10x Genomics.

Summary

10x Genomics beats DiaSys on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products. The company's single cell solution runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics, including the physical organization of DNA; single cell CNV for measuring cellular heterogeneity through DNA changes, such as copy number variation; and visium spatial gene expression solution that measures the spatial gene expression patterns across a tissue sample. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10X Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

DiaSys Company Profile

DiaSys Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of workstation instruments, consumables, reagents and specialized test kits to hospital, clinical and private physician laboratories. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

