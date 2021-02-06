Head-To-Head Comparison: Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) & ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and ProQR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvo Pharmaceuticals -2.81% 8.02% 1.11% ProQR Therapeutics N/A -62.92% -47.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and ProQR Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvo Pharmaceuticals $52.41 million 0.36 $2.53 million N/A N/A ProQR Therapeutics N/A N/A -$63.56 million ($1.55) -3.23

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than ProQR Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and ProQR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Given ProQR Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProQR Therapeutics is more favorable than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals beats ProQR Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets. The Production and Service Business segment supplies Pennsaid to Horizon for the U.S. market and is engaged in ongoing partnering efforts for Pennsaid. The Licensing and Royalty Business segment engages in the selling of Vimovo. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals was founded on August 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy. It has a license agreement with General Hospital Corporation, Radboud University Medical Center, Inserm Transfert SA, and Leiden University Medical Center. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

