Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.21

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.17, with a volume of 182565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on HWX shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 103.21 and a quick ratio of 102.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$639.74 million and a PE ratio of -41.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.79.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$40,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$938,492.20.

About Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

