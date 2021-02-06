Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $928,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $408,028 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,781 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 891,567 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,205,000 after purchasing an additional 654,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 95.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 423,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.