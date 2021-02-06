HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

HDELY opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

