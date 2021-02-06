Hess Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hess in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.13).

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

Hess stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. Hess has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,813,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,593 shares of company stock worth $23,600,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,211,000 after buying an additional 131,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after buying an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,116,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,508,000 after buying an additional 186,811 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hess by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,276,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,183,000 after buying an additional 181,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd lifted its stake in Hess by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,357,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,674,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

