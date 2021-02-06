High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.87

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.16. High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 23,851 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.87. The company has a market cap of C$53.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, which include foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, including a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

