Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $292.37

Shares of Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $292.37 and traded as high as $302.60. Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) shares last traded at $299.60, with a volume of 3,141,119 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 299.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 292.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.

About Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM)

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the gold mining operations in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. The company's Gold Production of Khabarovsk Region segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

