Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Updates Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.2-737.664 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.16 million.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.70-5.90 EPS.

Hill-Rom stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

