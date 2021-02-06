Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85 to $0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of +12% to +16% or $726.77 million to $752.72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.15 million.Hillenbrand also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.85-0.95 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday.

HI opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $311,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,324.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $56,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

