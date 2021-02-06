Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Hits New 52-Week High at $238.99

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $238.99 and last traded at $238.99, with a volume of 1830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.26.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.59. The company has a market cap of $504.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.01. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 80.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.