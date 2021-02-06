HoldCo Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,049,713 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,220,000. Boston Private Financial accounts for about 7.6% of HoldCo Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. owned about 4.92% of Boston Private Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,941,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,919,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 17.1% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,981,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 189,567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 108,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,369,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 117,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of BPFH opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

