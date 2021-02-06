HoldCo Asset Management L.P. Invests $3.80 Million in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 162,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000. TowneBank makes up 0.8% of HoldCo Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 47,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 169,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TowneBank by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $25.83 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million. Research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

