HoldCo Asset Management L.P. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,261 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. First United makes up 0.3% of HoldCo Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.25% of First United as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First United by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First United during the second quarter worth $144,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First United during the third quarter worth $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First United in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in First United by 17.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First United alerts:

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First United Co. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.