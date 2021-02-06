Holo (HOT) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Holo has a market cap of $131.93 million and approximately $17.78 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Holo has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.39 or 0.01171540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.34 or 0.06234172 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00051728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023005 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015217 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,636,476,689 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The official website for Holo is holochain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

